Online booking available for working women’s hostel in Perambalur

January 18, 2024 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Women professionals visiting Perambalur can now sign up online for accommodation at the government-run ‘Thozhi’ Working Women’s hostel through the official website http://www.tnwwhcl.in/. The 60-bed residential facility, administered by Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostel Corporation Ltd., is situated in Ceylon Colony, Thuraimangalam. It was launched in July 2023, with rooms available on sharing basis for two and four persons. Rents are fixed at ₹3,500 (twin sharing) and ₹2,000 for four women lodgers. Besides online booking, more information may be had by calling (landline) 04328-290018, according to an official statement.

