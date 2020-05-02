Members of a facebook group, Tiruchi Carnatic Musicians, recently conducted online aradhana to Saint Thyagaraja on the occasion of his 253rd birth anniversary through Zoom app from their homes.

The two-hour concert was held from 8.30 a.m. on Thursday with an opening flute recital of the composition Chethulara by M. Subramania Siva from Germany, followed by vocal presentation of Shri Ganapathini by V. Akarshini and V. Aadarshini from Tiruvanaikovil and Guruleka Etuvanti by Ganesh Raman.

The programme schedule then shifted to rendition of Pancharatna Kritis of Thyagaraja, with Jagadananda Karaka sung by K. Ramesh and R. Kashyap Mahesh; Duduku Gala by S. Jayamathangi and S. Jayabargavi; Sadhinchane by Srikrishna and Rukmini Srikrishna; Kanakana Ruchira by S. Padmashree and Endaro Mahanubhavulu by A.K. Shruthi Ranjani and A.K. Smruthi Ranjni.

“Senior musicians and AIR artistes such as violinists T.V. Ramanujacharlu and N.C. Madhav and veena exponent B. Sivakumar logged in and encouraged the young performers. At the end, Mangala Aarati was shown to the saint’s portrait as it would have been done in his birthplace Thiruvaiyaru,” said a statement from the group.

The concert, hosted by Adithya Srinivasan, attracted around a 100 views.