Onion wholesale vendorsopen retail store in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders Association has set up a retail store at Tiruchi All Perishables Commission Mandis Commercial Complex in Ariyamangalam in the city to sell onions in small quantities at wholesale rates to customers.

Speaking to The Hindu, A Thangaraj, General Secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders Association said the initiative came in the wake of a discussion with Collector S. Sivarasu. The store would sell onions and other vegetables at procurement cost.

“The Collector invited us to discuss the issue and asked if we will be willing to sell at the wholesale rate. This counter is purely for customer service and not for profit,” he added.

On Wednesday, Bellary onions sold at ₹60 a kg at the retail counter and shallots at ₹100, while retail vegetable shops sold them at ₹80 and ₹120.

“We toyed with the idea of setting up the shop earlier. However, we were unable to do so as we were faced with opposition from vegetable sellers. Now, in view of the price rise and heavy demand, we have come forward to do it,” Mr. Thangaraj said.

The counter, which would be a regular feature at the market, would also sell a few other vegetables, Mr. Thangaraj said.

“People travel from all over the city, and outside too, to purchase onions from us. They also look for potatoes, garlic, carrot, beans and cabbage. Until recently, we were sending them to Gandhi Market. From now on, we will stock that too, and will sell it at wholesale rates so that customers can come here as a one-stop shop,” he said.