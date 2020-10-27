Tiruchirapalli

Onions sold at fair price

Sale of onion at fair price began at Tiruvarur Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Outlet on Tuesday.

A kg of onion sold at ₹45. The sale was launched by Asaimani, president, Kumbakonam Central Cooperative Bank.

The decision to sell onions at a low price was taken by the government as an intervention to bring down the retail price of onion, which crossed ₹100 per kg in the open market in recent days, citing ‘poor’ arrival from other States, according to an official press release.

