Onion prices crash in Tiruchi market

The price of onions, which had hit the roof in December, is on downtrend following a glut in the market now.

Wholesale traders at the Tiruchi All Perishables Commission Mandis Commercial Complex, a major onion trade centre in the region, reported a fall in the prices of both the bigger Bellary variety, procured from other states, and the locally grown small onions. The price of both varieties had touched a peak of ₹150 a kg in December.

The smaller variety sambar onions ruled at ₹20 to 30 a kg, depending on quality, at the wholesale market on Friday. Bellary onions were selling at ₹15 to 25 a kg. “Depending on their quality, the Bellary onions were sold in three categories of ₹10, ₹17 to 18 and ₹24 a kg. The best quality in small onions is being sold at ₹30 a kg,” said A.Thangaraj, general secretary, Tiruchi Onion Commission Mandi Traders’ Association. The retail prices normally rule higher by ₹5 a kg.

Attributing the fall in prices to heavy arrivals of both varieties, he said though the wholesale market in Tiruchi was getting about 300 tonnes each of sambar onions and the Bellary variety every day, the offtake from the market was lower. “We are getting 300 tonnes of Bellary onions from Maharashtra, but we are able to sell only 150 to 200 tonnnes. Even the transport cost will work out to ₹ 7 to 8 a kg; what will the farmers get then? This has been the situation over the past 10 days. Similarly, we are getting 250 to 300 tonnes of sambar onions from villages in Tiruchi and Perambalur districts every day but the demand is lower,” he said.

So, small traders in places such as Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and other small towns, who normally procure their requirement from the Tiruchi market, are able to purchase the Bellary onions from Maharashtra directly as a lorry load of the onions is affordable to them now, traders here said. “The quantum of sales (about 100 tonnes a day) at the market here now represents only the demand of Tiruchi city,” he said.

Traders rue that the government, which intervenes whenever price of onions was on the upswing, does not bother when the prices go down. “If the downtrend continues, farmers may suffer heavy losses and may not go for next crop. It will trigger a price rise later. Interests of both farmers and consumers can be protected only if the price of onions rules steady at around ₹40 a kg,” he said and suggested that the State government should persuade the Centre to allow export of small onions. “ Small onions can be exported to Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia. If exports are allowed, it will arrest the slide in the price,” he said.

Though consumers are happy, traders say that farmers would be hit. A section of farmers say that they would not stand to gain much even if exports are allowed. R.Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, argues against allowing exports on the grounds that it would not benefit farmers. “It is the middlemen who will benefit,” he observed.

Instead, he wants the government to focus on taking steps to check diseases in the crops. Citing heavy losses suffered by small onion growers due to a root rotting disease in the crop early this season, he said this is the reason why farmers have started selling their stocks (stored and preserved in traditional structures of wooden planks and coconut thatches, known as vengaya pattarai) as the disease hit small onions were showing signs of rotting.

He suspected that the new diseases were being caused by the use of same batch of seeds for long. The government should fix an expiry date for seeds and once they are past the date, the seeds should be destroyed, he demanded.