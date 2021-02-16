Onion price shoots up in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

Arrival from Karnataka and Maharashtra has come down

Prices of onions, both the small (shallots) and big (Bellary) varieties, have shot up in Tiruchi market, causing concern among consumers.

One kg of first quality shallots was sold for ₹150 - ₹160 in the retail market on Tuesday. In wholesale market, it was quoted at ₹120-₹130. Bellary onion was quoted at ₹70 to ₹75. It was sold for ₹52 to ₹55 a kg in the wholesale market. Shallots were sold for ₹80-₹85 a kg and Bellary onions for ₹30 in January.

“We cannot afford onions at such high prices,” said M. Sathish, a consumer who visited Uzhavar Sandhai at Thennur.

The Tiruchi market used to receive 2,000 bags (80 kg each), of shallots from Perambalur, a major shallot growing district. It has come down to about 1,000 bags. Unseasonal and heavy rains is said to have damaged the crop.

Tiruchi requires 16,000 to 20,000 kg of big onions. Arrivals from Karnataka and Maharashtra mainly meets the requirement. While there is hardly any supply from Karnataka, the arrival from Maharashtra has met just 50% of the requirement, thereby causing a mismatch between demand and supply.

P. Sudhakar of Sri Kalaivani Traders in Tiruchi said the market received just 50% of the demand for the past one week. The prices of big onions might come down to an extent if the supply from Maharashtra improved. But the prices of shallots would continue to prevail at the current rate for at least a month, he said.