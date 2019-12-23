Tiruchirapalli

Onion-laden lorry seized

A lorry loaded with 21 tonnes of onion was confiscated by revenue officials near Sirkazhi on Sunday.

The vehicle was later released after officials scrutinised the invoice for the consignment despatched from Maharashtra. The lorry, which was stationed at Sirkazhi police station, proceeded to nearby Thittai village where a trader had placed the order. A flying squad seized the lorry as the driver could not produce the invoice immediately. Officials confirmed that the onions, in view of the exorbitant cost, were not meant for distribution as freebie for purchase of votes.

