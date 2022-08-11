ONGC told to close well after obtaining permission

August 11, 2022 18:36 IST

The district administration has directed the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to take up the closure of its well at Periyakudi after obtaining the necessary permission.

In a press release, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan stated that the ONGC had approached the district administration stating that the well drilled at Periyakudi in 2012 was closed subsequently in 2013 due to some complications.

Since the well was closed utilising the technology available at that time, the ONGC had planned to revisit the well and close it again using the latest technology for the safety of the region.

“The ONGC has been directed to take up the work after getting permission from the district administration and not to take up any activity other than the closure of the well at Periyakudi”, she added.

Meanwhile, the ONGC sources claimed that being a Central Government Public Sector Unit it was always committed to the best, safe and environmentally clean operations and abides by the rules and regulations of the land, including the “Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development Act 2020”.

With respect to the issues raked up by some people concerning the works planned by the Corporation at the other well at Adiyakkamangalam in Tiruvarur district, it clarified that this well which was put into production in 2008 was not flowing since 2021 due to pressure depletion. Since this well was a deep well, higher capacity rigs other than the smaller ones were to be pressed into service for repair and other jobs at Adiyakkamangalam, it added.