ONGC to allow use of drilling site material

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has agreed to allow the district administration to use sand and blue metal, worth about ₹85 lakh, available at the sites where drilling works were taken up at Alangudi and Karambakudi taluks for development works.

Collector Kavitha Ramu, in a press release, said ONGC was engaged in restoring the lands acquired temporarily for drilling works in the two taluks to their owners. The process was being done by ONGC as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment.

As part of the process, ONGC had consented to allow the district administration to use about 11,000 cubic metres of sand and blue metal for development works. The consent letter was handed over to the Collector by ONGC officials, the release said.