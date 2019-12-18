ONGC staff co-sponsor student’s visit to NASA

A gvernment school student in Pudukottai, who lacked financial resources to visit National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) after selection in an all-India level competition, received timely help from state-owned ONGC on Tuesday.

K. Jayalakshmi, a Plus One student of Raniyar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, was buoyed after emerging successful in a contest conducted at the national level for school students to visit U.S. space agency NASA.

But her poor economic condition caused a setback to her plan.

On learning of the plight of Jayalakshmi, the district administration acted swiftly and placed a request before ONGC to do the needful.

Acting on the request, employees of the oil major came together and donated ₹65,000 as first instalment to Jayalakshmi. The amount was handed over to her in the presence of Collector P. Uma Maheswari by ONGC Deputy General Manager (Human Resources) S. Josephraj on Tuesday.

Chief Educational Officer, Pudukottai, Vijayalakshmi and school headmistress A. Petalarani were present on the occasion.

Collector Uma Maheswari told The Hindu on Tuesday that she met the girl recently along with her teacher after learning of her plight. Help initially came from some good samaritans in Pudukottai town through donations to the tune of ₹30,000. The money was deposited in the student’s account.

Thereafter, ONGC was approached and its employees pooled money and donated it to Jayalakshmi.

The Collector said the district administration would see through mobilisation of the remaining amount to fulfil the girl’s dream.