ONGC sponsors national flag pole installation

November 14, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has sponsored the installation of a national flag pole at the District Collectorate in Nagapattinam. According to an ONGC release, the district administration decided to install a 100-foot-high national flag pole at the Collectorate and approached the Corporation to sponsor the project. Asset Manager Executive Director, ONGC, Karaikal Asset, Anurag handed over a demand draft for ₹7 lakh to Collector Arun Thamburaj on November 12. Group General Manager, ONGC, Karaikal Asset, Maran, General Manager Sampathkumar and Corporate Communication Officer Rajasekhar were present on the occasion.

