  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ONGC sponsors national flag pole installation

November 14, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has sponsored the installation of a national flag pole at the District Collectorate in Nagapattinam. According to an ONGC release, the district administration decided to install a 100-foot-high national flag pole at the Collectorate and approached the Corporation to sponsor the project. Asset Manager Executive Director, ONGC, Karaikal Asset, Anurag handed over a demand draft for ₹7 lakh to Collector Arun Thamburaj on November 12. Group General Manager, ONGC, Karaikal Asset, Maran, General Manager Sampathkumar and Corporate Communication Officer Rajasekhar were present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.