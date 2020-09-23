Tiruchirapalli

ONGC pipeline leak damages paddy field

A paddy field at Erukattur in Tiruvarur district was damaged due to leakage of crude oil from an underground pipeline of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Officials of ONGC and Revenue Department on Wednesday inspected the one acre of paddy field which was inundated in the spillage.

It was the same field where the leakage of crude oil had occurred from the underground pipeline during 2018, sources said.

ONGC had at that time compensated the farmer for the oil leakage and he had undertaken soil restoration work with the amount.

The ONGC officials had reportedly assured the farmer that the suitable compensation will be provided this time also based on a report from the Revenue Department.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2020 11:39:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ongc-pipeline-leak-damages-paddy-field/article32680781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story