ONGC pipeline leak damages paddy field

A paddy field at Erukattur in Tiruvarur district was damaged due to leakage of crude oil from an underground pipeline of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
Officials of ONGC and Revenue Department on Wednesday inspected the one acre of paddy field which was inundated in the spillage.
It was the same field where the leakage of crude oil had occurred from the underground pipeline during 2018, sources said.
ONGC had at that time compensated the farmer for the oil leakage and he had undertaken soil restoration work with the amount.
The ONGC officials had reportedly assured the farmer that the suitable compensation will be provided this time also based on a report from the Revenue Department.
