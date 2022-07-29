ONGC pipeline issue: Tiruvarur Collector cancels meeting

July 29, 2022 17:57 IST

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has cancelled a tripartite meeting called in connection with the ONGC oil pipeline-related works at Periyakudi village scheduled for July 29 at the Mannargudi Taluk Office.

Announcing this in a press release, the Collector said that a decision on the matter would be arrived at after going through all the documents related to this issue.

Inquiries reveal that two days ago a group of agriculture landowners in Periyakudi and Senthamangalam in Mannargudi taluk received letters dated July 27, 2022, from the Mannargudi Taluk Office directing them to participate in the tripartite meeting to be held at the Taluk Office on July 29 in connection with the commencement of ONGC works at Periyakudi.

On hearing the message, farmers led by P. R. Pandian, coordinator of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers’ Association in Tamil Nadu, registered their objection by staging a demonstration at the Mannargudi Taluk Office on July 29 terming the move as nothing but an attempt to revive the ONGC’s exploration activities in this region which had been declared as a Protected Agriculture Zone.