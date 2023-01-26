‘ONGC passing through critical phase after enactment of TNPAZD Act’

January 26, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

KARAIKAL ONGC was passing through a crucial phase after the enactment of Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, Anurag, Asset Manager, Cauvery Asset, ONGC, Karaikal, said on Thursday.

Unfurling the National Flag, Mr. Anurag said in his address that since 2020, oil and gas production was falling rapidly as no new wells could be drilled in delta districts, in light of protests by anti-methane groups.

ONGC rigs are idling as TNPAZD Act does not permit new drilling operation in delta districts, Mr. Anurag said, pointing out that thousands of secondary workers depending on ONGC operations were affected.

Citing the ever-rising consumption of petroleum products, Mr. Anurag appealed to the public to support ONGC .

ONGC was maintaining global standards and excellence in the exploration and production business, he said.