ONGC organises medical camp for Kuthalam residents

As part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) activities, ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Commission) organised a medical camp for residents of Kuthalam on Saturday.

Meenakshi Hospital, Kumbakonam, in association with Dr. Agarwal Eye Hospital, and Elders for Elders Charity (NGO) conducted the general medical and eye examination camp. Kuthalam MLA Rajakumar inaugurated it.

Presiding over, ONGC Asset Manager Anurag said the company's CSR activities also covered logistics requirements in rural schools, repair works, creation of toilet facilities, installing water tanks in villages, supplying motor pumps, fulflling requirements for primary health centers, establishing individual toilets at village houses, and assistance for solid waste management.

Giving an assurance to conduct medical camps at least once a month in future, Mr. Anurag said ONGC's expansion of CSR activities for fulfilling needs of the community hinges on uninterrupted production and repair operations of oil and gas wells, which, he said, were carried out in compliance with government norms.

Pointing to the re-surfacing of corona vulnerabilities, Maran, Group General Manager, sought fuller public cooperation through adherence to government's preventive measures.

Face masks of standard quality were provided to all participants. General checkup, blood sugar level, blood pressure, ECG, and eye examination were carried out and medicines, tablets and spectacles were provided free of cost to those in need. More than 400 persons benefited from the camp, a press release said.