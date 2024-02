February 15, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The ONGC Mahila Samithi has donated classroom benches and a water purifier worth over ₹3 lakh to schools in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

According to an official release, the samithi donated classroom benches to the Panchayat Union Primary School, Kizhpadugai hamlet in Tiruvarur district and water purifier and ‘yoga’ mats to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department’s Anju Vattathamman Girls High School at Kilvelore in Nagapattinam district.