‘ONGC lost ₹200 crore due to agitations, agri zone enactment’

R Krishnamoorthy
August 15, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

KARAIKAL: ONGC has lost ₹200 crore due to continuous agitations by “vested interest” groups and the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020, according to Anurag, Executive Director, Asset Manager, Cauvery Asset.

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, Mr. Anurag claimed Cauvery Asset was facing a setback due to “unscientific allegations” by the “vested interest groups”, and found itself being forced to send idle drilling rigs to neighbouring States. Due to this, a lot of secondary workers may lose their jobs, Mr. Anurag was quoted as saying in a press release. Notwithstanding the setback, Cauvery Asset kept fulfilling its production targets to the maximum extent possible, he said.

"The amount lost is public money, which would have benefited the people and the nation," Mr. Anurag said, adding the ONGC was continuously trying to improve its operations by requesting people and the government to desist from causing obstruction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ONGC had made a great new discovery at Vindhyan Basin. Overcoming the hurdles, ONGC had secured the 25th position in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings 2021, Mr. Anurag said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app