‘ONGC lost ₹200 crore due to agitations, agri zone enactment’

KARAIKAL: ONGC has lost ₹200 crore due to continuous agitations by “vested interest” groups and the enactment of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agricultural Zone Development Act, 2020, according to Anurag, Executive Director, Asset Manager, Cauvery Asset.

After hoisting the national flag on Independence Day, Mr. Anurag claimed Cauvery Asset was facing a setback due to “unscientific allegations” by the “vested interest groups”, and found itself being forced to send idle drilling rigs to neighbouring States. Due to this, a lot of secondary workers may lose their jobs, Mr. Anurag was quoted as saying in a press release. Notwithstanding the setback, Cauvery Asset kept fulfilling its production targets to the maximum extent possible, he said.

"The amount lost is public money, which would have benefited the people and the nation," Mr. Anurag said, adding the ONGC was continuously trying to improve its operations by requesting people and the government to desist from causing obstruction.

Despite the limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ONGC had made a great new discovery at Vindhyan Basin. Overcoming the hurdles, ONGC had secured the 25th position in Platts Top 250 Global Energy Company Rankings 2021, Mr. Anurag said.