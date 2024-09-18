ADVERTISEMENT

ONGC launches drive against use-and-throw plastic

Published - September 18, 2024 05:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has launched a campaign to make village panchayats in Tiruvarur district as ‘use-and-throw plastics free’ zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the campaign to create awareness of the harmful impact of using non-biodegradable one-time-use plastic products in daily life and the advantages of using bio-friendly alternatives was launched at Thandalai village panchayat by Collector T. Charushree, on Wednesday.

A drive to collect non-biodegradable one-time-use plastic products from the village also formed part of the campaign ONGC took up as its Corporate Social Responsibility activity in association with Paalam, a non-governmental organisation.

The campaign would last for six months to ensure that Thandalai village panchayat became a ‘use-and-throw plastics free’ zone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Official sources said that other village panchayats in Tiruvarur district would be covered in a phased manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US