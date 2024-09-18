GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ONGC launches drive against use-and-throw plastic

Published - September 18, 2024 05:19 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has launched a campaign to make village panchayats in Tiruvarur district as ‘use-and-throw plastics free’ zones.

According to official sources, the campaign to create awareness of the harmful impact of using non-biodegradable one-time-use plastic products in daily life and the advantages of using bio-friendly alternatives was launched at Thandalai village panchayat by Collector T. Charushree, on Wednesday.

A drive to collect non-biodegradable one-time-use plastic products from the village also formed part of the campaign ONGC took up as its Corporate Social Responsibility activity in association with Paalam, a non-governmental organisation.

The campaign would last for six months to ensure that Thandalai village panchayat became a ‘use-and-throw plastics free’ zone.

Official sources said that other village panchayats in Tiruvarur district would be covered in a phased manner.

