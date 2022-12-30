HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ONGC donates modules for TB diagnostic equipment

December 30, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Modules for tuberculosis diagnostic equipment worth ₹5.26 lakh was donated by ONGC Cauvery Asset to Nagapattinam District Tuberculosis Centre on Friday. Collector A. Arun Thamburaj inaugurated the CBNAAT (Cartridge Based Nucleic Acid Amplification) Module at the Government Nursing School, Nagapattinam. Deputy Director of Tuberculosis Medical Services Department, Sangeeta, explained the importance of the tool to quickly identify and start immediate treatment of the ailment. The tool, provided by ONGC as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, will also play a role in improving the general health of the people. ONGC Group General Manager Sebastian was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.