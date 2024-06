ONGC donates binocular microscopes to 20 PHCs in Tiruvarur district

ONGC Ltd. has donated binocular microscopes to 20 primary health centres in Tiruvarur district.

The instruments were handed over to Collector T. Charushree by the Chief General Manager (Human Resources) of ONGC, Ganesan, on Monday. They would be put to use at Adiyakkamangalam, Kottarakudi, Koothanallur, Ullikottai, Thalaiyayamangalam, Needamangalam, Kovilvenni, Vaduvur, Perumpannaiyur, Kankoduthavanitham, Kudavasal, Thiruveezhimalai, Peralam, Velankudi, Valangaiman, Alankudi, Adhichapuram, Edaiyursangenthi, Korukkai and Vilakudi PHCs, according to an official release.

