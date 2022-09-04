ONGC denies reports on shale/gas oil exploration in Cauvery delta

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. has denied reports of shale/gas oil exploration in Cauvery delta.

Referring to the charges levelled by Anti-Methane Federation recently that it had engaged M/s CONOCO Philips, U.S., for shale gas/ oil exploration in Cauvery delta, the ONGC in a statement said: "ONGC hereby clarifies that it is neither carrying out nor has any plans to explore shale oil/gas or coal bed methane in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu. The allegations are misleading."

On its part, the Anti-Methane Project Movement reiterated its charge that the ONGC had a tie-up with M/s CONOCO Philips.

In a press release, the chief coordinator of the Anti-Methane Project Movement K. Jayaraman claimed he had documentary evidences to establish collaboration between ONGC and the U.S.-based company for joint exploration in Damodar Valley, Cauvery basin and Krishna-Godavari basin under phase-I.