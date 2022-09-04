Tiruchirapalli

ONGC denies reports on shale/gas oil exploration in Cauvery delta

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. has denied reports of shale/gas oil exploration in Cauvery delta.

Referring to the charges levelled by Anti-Methane Federation recently that it had engaged M/s CONOCO Philips, U.S., for shale gas/ oil exploration in Cauvery delta, the ONGC in a statement said: "ONGC hereby clarifies that it is neither carrying out nor has any plans to explore shale oil/gas or coal bed methane in Cauvery basin in Tamil Nadu. The allegations are misleading."

On its part, the Anti-Methane Project Movement reiterated its charge that the ONGC had a tie-up with M/s CONOCO Philips.

In a press release, the chief coordinator of the Anti-Methane Project Movement K. Jayaraman claimed he had documentary evidences to establish collaboration between ONGC and the U.S.-based company for joint exploration in Damodar Valley, Cauvery basin and Krishna-Godavari basin under phase-I.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2022 9:05:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/ongc-denies-reports-on-shalegas-oil-exploration-in-cauvery-delta/article65850499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY