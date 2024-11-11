ONGC conducts mock drill at Kovilkalappal GGS

The ONGC on Monday conducted a mock drill at Nallore hamlet near Kovilkalappal where an the company’s group gathering station is situated.

The local administration, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and others were involved in the mock drill demonstrated on how the fire was put out when it crosses first two stages. Apart from the available facilities such as existing security cordon and fire fighting equipment in the Kovilkalappal GGS, two more fire tenders and other necessary support such as ambulance services, were brought in for assistance to ‘control the escalated situation’ and for rescue operation, according to an ONGC release.

