ADVERTISEMENT

ONGC conducts mock drill at Kovilkalappal GGS

Published - November 11, 2024 06:58 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

ONGC on Monday conducting a mock drill at Nallore hamlet near Kovilkalappal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The ONGC on Monday conducted a mock drill at Nallore hamlet near Kovilkalappal where an the company’s group gathering station is situated.

The local administration, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and others were involved in the mock drill demonstrated on how the fire was put out when it crosses first two stages. Apart from the available facilities such as existing security cordon and fire fighting equipment in the Kovilkalappal GGS, two more fire tenders and other necessary support such as ambulance services, were brought in for assistance to ‘control the escalated situation’ and for rescue operation, according to an ONGC release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / fire

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US