One-way violations goes unchecked on Aristo bridge

September 13, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unchecked one-way violations on the Madurai arm of Aristo road over bridge (RoB) in Tiruchi are causing frequent traffic snarls and hindering the free flow of vehicular movement in the area.

Considering the safety of vehicles on the elevated structure, only upward movement is allowed on the Crawford arm. Vehicles from the Central Bus Stand and the Dindigul Road would not be allowed to take a right turn downward towards Crawford.

However, the vehicles, including four-wheelers and trucks, which are supposed to take only the upward movement on the Crawford side of the bridge, are casually defying the rule, especially during peak hours. the locals say.

The bi-directional movement of vehicles on the Madurai arm is causing chaos at the intersection point of Chennai and Madurai arms on the elevated structure. “Violating one-way also means posing a risk to other road users, particularly if the designated stretch is not wide. Dealing with a speeding vehicle coming down the wrong side of a one-way has become an everyday reality for motorists on city roads,” said P. Devaraj, a motorist.

Although temporary road medians, including steel barricades and plastic bollards, have been installed on the different arms of the bridge, and traffic police personnel are stationed nearby, violators ride through the wrong way. “Unexpected entry of vehicles creates panic among the drivers who stick to the rules. The rules are mostly violated by the two-wheelers and autorickshaws,” said Terry Anthony, a resident of Ramachandra Nagar.

When the RoB, with five arms, was opened to traffic by May-end, the city police allowed only one-way traffic on the different arms of the bridge, apparently to prevent accidents. Vehicles were not allowed to go over the bridge from the Central Bus Stand, Dindigul Highway and Railway Junction side. Similarly, vehicles can go up the bridge only from the Mannarpuram side and the Crawford side and downward movement was restricted.

Even though all five arms of the RoB were designed by the state highways department to handle only one-way traffic, modifications were made following requests from road users and civic activists to bring the bridge to full use. At present, two-way movement is allowed on the Mannarpuram, Dindigul Road and Central Bus Stand arms of the RoB. Only downward traffic on the Railway Junction arm and only upward traffic is allowed on the Madurai Road arm towards Crawford.

When contacted, a senior official said that surveillance cameras had been installed on the RoB to book those indulging in traffic violations, and drive to penalise one-way offenders would be intensified.

