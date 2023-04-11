One-way violations cause frequent traffic congestion in Tiruchi

April 11, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - TIRUCHI

Unchecked traffic violations on one-way road stretches in Tiruchi are causing frequent traffic snarls and hindering vehicular movement in prime locations in the city.

The Thennur Bridge, Cantonment, Chathiram Bus Stand, Gandhi Market, Fort, Thillai Nagar, Vayalur Road, Central Bus Stand and other localities with designated one-way routes in the city are witnessing vehicles casually defying the rule due to limited police presence.

The Thennur Bridge descending towards Marakkadai/Palakkarai Main Road is the most violated one-way stretch in the city. While vehicles were supposed to take only the upward movement on the bridge, even four-wheelers and trucks are violating the restriction.

Since the bridge is accessed by buses heading towards the Main Guard Gate, the one-way violation frequently chokes traffic. Dealing with a speeding vehicle coming down the wrong side of a one-way has become an everyday reality for motorists on city roads.

Violating one-way also means posing a risk to other road users, particularly if the designated stretch is not wide. Two-wheelers often fall victim to one-way violations as the trailing vehicles fatally knock them down. “The danger of accidents persists on all one-way stretches in the city. Enforcement has to be regularised, and heavy penalisation can only stop violators from repeating the offence,” P. Ayyarappan, President, Road Users Welfare Association, told The Hindu.

A few other one-ways in the city, including the McDonalds road stretch in Cantonment, Rockins Road near Periyar Statue Roundabout, Chathiram Bus Stand to approach Melachinthamani and Oyamari Road near Chennai Bypass, are witnessing rampant violations. West Boulevard Road, another one-way road, is also witnessing a vehicular movement in both directions.

Although the traffic police personnel are stationed nearby, violators ride through the wrong way. “Unexpected entry of vehicles creates panic among the drivers who stick to the rules. The rules are mostly violated by the autorickshaws to save fuel and time,” said C. Jawahar, a resident of KK. Nagar.

When contacted, B. Joseph Nixon, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, said that drive to penalise violations will be intensified in prime locations, and a penalty of up to ₹1000 will be levied on one-way offenders.