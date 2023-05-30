HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One-third of the carp spawn requirement met locally: Minister.

May 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said local fish seedlings units had fulfilled nearly 75% of the total seedlings requirement of inland fish rearing units.

Disclosing this to reporters in Thanjavur, the Minister said Tamil Nadu was still dependenr on neighbouring States to fulfil the demand for fish seedlings. However, the sustained efforts taken by the government had resulted in ab increase of carp spawn to an extent to meet the local requirement.

Stating that ₹6500 worth of fish, including sea fish, had been exported from Tamil Nadu, he warned stern action would be initiated against those who opted for chemical processing of fish.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.