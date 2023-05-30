One-third of the carp spawn requirement met locally: Minister.

May 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said local fish seedlings units had fulfilled nearly 75% of the total seedlings requirement of inland fish rearing units.

Disclosing this to reporters in Thanjavur, the Minister said Tamil Nadu was still dependenr on neighbouring States to fulfil the demand for fish seedlings. However, the sustained efforts taken by the government had resulted in ab increase of carp spawn to an extent to meet the local requirement.

Stating that ₹6500 worth of fish, including sea fish, had been exported from Tamil Nadu, he warned stern action would be initiated against those who opted for chemical processing of fish.