One-third of kuruvai paddy harvested

Harvest of kuruvai paddy has been completed in about one-third of the total cultivated area of 1.82 lakh acres in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance redressal meeting held here on Friday, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the lifting of the shutters of Stanley Reservoir for irrigation on May 24 this year led to the cultivation of kuruvai paddy in 1,82,040 acres. Out of this, harvesting had been completed on 62,757 acres.

So far a total of 9,35,991 tonnes of paddy had been procured during the current procurement season and a sum of ₹1,898 crore had been disbursed as sales proceeds to 1,97,067 farmers.

Stating that ₹13,500 per hectare would be offered for converting ‘tharisu’ (wasteland) into cultivable lands through the National Agriculture Development Scheme and a target of 1,000 hectares had been fixed for the year 2022-23, the Collector said that it had also been proposed to cover 1,000 hectares in Thanjavur and Budalur taluks under the Chief Minister Rainfed Area Development Scheme.

With regard to the agriculture power connections, out of the 2,390 connections fixed for the Thanjavur Electricity Division for this year 695 connections have been provided during April 1 to July 27, he said.