One-third of kuruvai paddy harvested

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 26, 2022 18:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvest of kuruvai paddy has been completed in about one-third of the total cultivated area of 1.82 lakh acres in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this at the agriculture grievance redressal meeting held here on Friday, the Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said the lifting of the shutters of Stanley Reservoir for irrigation on May 24 this year led to the cultivation of kuruvai paddy in 1,82,040 acres. Out of this, harvesting had been completed on 62,757 acres.

So far a total of 9,35,991 tonnes of paddy had been procured during the current procurement season and a sum of ₹1,898 crore had been disbursed as sales proceeds to 1,97,067 farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that ₹13,500 per hectare would be offered for converting ‘tharisu’ (wasteland) into cultivable lands through the National Agriculture Development Scheme and a target of 1,000 hectares had been fixed for the year 2022-23, the Collector said that it had also been proposed to cover 1,000 hectares in Thanjavur and Budalur taluks under the Chief Minister Rainfed Area Development Scheme.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With regard to the agriculture power connections, out of the 2,390 connections fixed for the Thanjavur Electricity Division for this year 695 connections have been provided during April 1 to July 27, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app