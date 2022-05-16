One tests positive
One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruchi district on Monday, according to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur recorded nil cases.
With the addition of one patient, the total number of active cases in Tiruchi district stood at seven.
