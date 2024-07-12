One stop centres for people with disabilities to be set up at three places in Tiruchi

In an effort to make rehabilitation services more accessible to persons with disabilities, the Department for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons (DfDWAP), with support from Tiruchi Corporation, has decided to set up One Stop Centers (OSCs).

According to official sources, there are plans to set up three such centres at Palakkarai, EB Road, and Kamaraj Nagar. They will be set up on the premises of Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) in the city. These centres will offer speech therapy. At present, there is only one welfare centre for people disabilities in Tiruchi city, a senior official said.

“Since there is only one welfare centre in Tiruchi city and there are around 10,000 people with disabilities, many people have to travel long distances to avail themselves of welfare schemes. The establishment of OSCs will bring psychologists, speech audiologists, occupational therapists, counsellors, physiotherapists, special educators, and community workers directly in touch with people; this will achieve the aim of accessibility, inclusion and opportunities,” said a senior official from the Department for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons.

According to officials, no-objection certificates (NoC) have been granted from the respective Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) and estimates for the setting up of OSCs have been drawn up and are awaiting approval from the State government for the consignment of funds.

The project is part of Tamil Nadu RIGHTS, financed by the World Bank group, with the total project being set up at $162 million.