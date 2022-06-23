One Station One Product Scheme extended to Tiruchi and Srirangam railway stations

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal looks at the sarees kept for sale at the Thirubuvanam silk stall at Tiruchi junction on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

The One Station One Product Scheme aimed at promoting and popularising indigenous products made by local artisans has now been extended to Tiruchi junction and Srirangam railway station.

A stall showcasing the hand-woven silk sarees of Thirubhuvanam has been set up under this scheme at the Tiruchi junction. Railway passengers have been provided with an opportunity to buy the famous Thirubhuvanam silk sarees at the stall which was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal on Thursday.

Another stall showcasing hand-made Thanjavur paintings has been set up at the Srirangam railway station. The stall was opened by I. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Tiruchi, on Thursday.

The One Station One Product Scheme was being implemented with multiple objectives of providing a market for the local / indigenous products; providing a gateway to the railway passengers to experience the rich heritage of India at railway stations and buying local products thereby augmenting the income of the artisans.

Thanjavur junction was the first station in Tiruchi Division where the scheme was launched in April. The scheme has now been extended to eight more stations over the Division: Tiruchi, Srirangam, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Puducherry , Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

The scheme is proposed to be expanded to all major stations in Tiruchi Division, a press release said. Applications would be invited from weavers /artisans holding identity card issued by the Development Commissioner, Handicrafts / Handlooms or by respective State / Central government authorities, self help groups registered under PMEGP and artisans belonging to the marginalised / weaker sections of the society.