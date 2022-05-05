One Station One Product scheme extended to more railway stations in Tiruchi Division

The Tiruchi Railway Division has decided to extend the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme to more railway stations falling under its jurisdiction to make the chosen stations as a promotional and sales hub for unique local products. The scheme was launched in Thanjavur station early last month.

The railway administration would allocate a designated place at the identified stations for the promotion, display and sale of local handicraft products, artifacts, handlooms, agro products and semi-processed food items as per station-wise criteria.

The stations identified and the products that could be showcased there are as follows: Tiruchi Junction (Thirubuvanam silks), Kumbakonam (Swamimalai bronze icons), Mayiladuthurai (Nachiarkoil brass works), Chidambaram (Thaikkal Cane and Mat products), Villupuram Junction (Siruvanthadu silks), Puducherry (Terracotta and Papier Mache), Nagapattinam (sea shell products), Srirangam (Thanjavur paintings), Tiruvarur Junction (Thanjavur Art Plate), Vellore Cantonment (Leather products), Tiruvannamalai (Arani silks), Vriddhachalam Junction (Terracotta and Ceramic handicrafts), Cuddalore Port Junction (Cashew products) and Tiruchi Fort (Manapparai Murukku).

Allotment of designated place would be made available for a period of 15 days at a time with a token amount as decided by the railway administration. Allocation would be based on a first come and first serve basis. The Tiruchi Division has invited applications from interested eligible applicants in this regard. The applicants should hold artisan / weaver identity card issued by the Development Commissioner, Handicrafts, Development Commissioner, Handloom or by the requisite State / Central government authority.

Tribal artisans weavers / craftsmen enrolled / registered with TRIFED; registered Self Help Groups and Micro Enterprises registered under MSME were also eligible. Interested eligible applicants should submit their applications by May 15 to the Station Manager or Commercial Inspector concerned. More details could be obtained from the Publicity Section, Commercial Branch, DRM office, Tiruchi in the mobile numbers 9003864954 / 9003864950, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.