One-side parking system put in place on Madurai Road

TIRUCHI

29 June 2021 22:16 IST

The City Traffic Police have put in place a one-side parking system along Madurai Road from Ramakrishna Theatre to Natharsha Pallivasal in an effort to ensure free flow of vehicles and ease congestion on the busy thoroughfare.

Vehicles would have to be parked on the western side of the road on the first 15 days of every month and on the eastern side for the remaining period, said a senior traffic police official.

Madurai Road, especially the stretch from Ramakrishnan Theatre to Sophy's Corner, has always witnessed frequent traffic hold-ups due to indiscriminate parking of vehicles in front of shops along the stretch that is dotted with business and commercial establishments. Hence, the city traffic police have introduced the new system from Tuesday.

The trading community has promised its cooperation to the new initiative, said the officer.

Indiscriminate parking of two-wheelers besides loading and unloading of consignments from mini freight carriers and trucks cause huge inconvenience to buses which frequently pass through this stretch. Keeping one side parking-free would considerably ease congestion and allow free movement of vehicles.

Traffic police will create awareness for a week among vehicle users about the system before initiating action against violators. Boards containing information will be placed along the stretch to warn motorists.

Similarly, boards cautioning motorists not to park vehicles at bus stops along the stretch would also be installed. Owners of vehicles found parked in bus stops would be penalised, the officer added.