One new COVID-19 case in Karur district

The central districts recorded a fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday. According to a medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karur was the lone district that registered a case.

Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Pudukkotai, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Tiruvarur districts registered no fresh cases.

With the new case recorded in Karur district, the total number active cases went up to eight in the region. Seven were from Tiruchi district. All of them are under home treatment.