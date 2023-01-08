One new COVID-19 case in central zone

January 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Tiruchi district had two active cases, while Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had no active cases.