One new COVID-19 case in central region

May 08, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Out of 80 active cases in the region, Tiruchi had 21, Karur 12, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur 11 each, Tiruvarur eight, Mayiladuthurai seven, Thanjavur five, Pudukottai four, and Perambalur had one active case.

