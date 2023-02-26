One new COVID-19 case in central region

February 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The fresh case in the region was reported in Karur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of nine active cases in the region, Tiruvarur had four, Thanjavur two and Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Karur had one case each. There were no active cases in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai.