HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One new COVID-19 case in central region

February 26, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The fresh case in the region was reported in Karur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of nine active cases in the region, Tiruvarur had four, Thanjavur two and Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Karur had one case each. There were no active cases in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.