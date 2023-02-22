One new COVID-19 case in central region

February 22, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The fresh case in the region was reported in Thanjavur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of five active cases in the region, Tiruchi, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had one case each while Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai had none.