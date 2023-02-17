One new COVID-19 case in central region

February 17, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The fresh case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of three active cases in the region, Tiruchi had two and Pudukottai had one case. Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had no active cases.