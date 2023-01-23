One new COVID-19 case in central region

January 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The only new case in the region was reported in Thanjavur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Out of two active cases in the region, Ariyalur and Thanjavur had one each. Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts had no active case.