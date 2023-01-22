One new COVID-19 case in central region

January 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Ariyalur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Karur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Ariyalur had one active case in the region, while Tiruchi, Karur, Pudukottai, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had none.