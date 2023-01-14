HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One new COVID-19 case in central region

January 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna _11642

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of two active cases in the region, Tiruchi and Pudukottai had one case each, while Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had no active cases.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.