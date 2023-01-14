One new COVID-19 case in central region

January 14, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of two active cases in the region, Tiruchi and Pudukottai had one case each, while Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had no active cases.