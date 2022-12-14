One new COVID-19 case in central region

December 14, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only new case in the region was reported in Tiruchi district. There were no new cases in Thanjavur, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts.

Out of two active cases in the region, Tiruchi and Thanjavur had one case each, while Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts had no active cases.