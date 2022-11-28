  1. EPaper
One new COVID-19 case in central region

November 28, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only fresh case each was reported in Tiruvarur and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 17 active cases in the region, Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts had the maximum number of cases with four patients each being under treatment. Thanjavur had three cases while Karur had two and Tiruchi, Perambalur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur had one active case. There were no active cases in Mayiladuthurai district.

