One new COVID-19 case in central region

November 24, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only fresh case each was reported in Ariyalur and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 26 active cases in the region, Pudukottai districts had the maximum number of cases with five patients being under treatment. Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi had four cases each, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur three, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Karur two and, Ariyalur one.