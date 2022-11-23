One new COVID-19 case in central region

November 23, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only fresh case was reported in Pudukottai and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.

Out of 27 active cases in the region, Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts had the maximum number of cases each with five patients being under treatment. Mayiladuthurai had four cases, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur three, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Karur two and, Ariyalur one