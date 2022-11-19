One new COVID-19 case in central region

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.
The only fresh case was reported in Mayiladuthurai and there were no new cases in Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur districts.
Out of 42 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 11 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 10 cases, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai five, Nagapattinam three, and Ariyalur, Perambalur Tiruvarur and Karur two.
