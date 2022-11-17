One new COVID-19 case in central region

November 17, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The only fresh case was reported in Tiruchi and there were no new cases in Nagapattinam, Karur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Out of 50 active cases in the region, Tiruchi district had the maximum number of cases with 15 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Thanjavur had 11 cases, Ariyalur and Pudukottai five, Mayiladuthurai four, Tiruvarur and Perambalur three, and Karur and Nagapattinam two.