One new COVID-19 case in central districts

February 23, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI

One person tested positive for COVID-19 in the central districts on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. The fresh case in the region was reported in Tiruvarur district. There were no new cases in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts. Out of six active cases in the region, Tiruvarur had two while Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Thanjavur districts had one case each. Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Pudukottai had no active cases.